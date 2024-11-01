Prokhor Poltapov News: Inks KHL contract extension

Per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News, Poltapov signed a two-year contract extension with CSKA Moscow on Friday, keeping him with the team through the 2026-27 campaign.

The Sabres selected Poltapov in the second round --33rd overall -- in the 2020 Draft. The 21-year-old is off to a great start this season, scoring seven times while adding nine assists in 21 games. Poltapov will be 24 years of age at the end of the contract extension and it remains to be seen if he is willing to cross the pond and play in North America.