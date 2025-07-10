Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Hockey
Pyotr Andreyanov headshot

Pyotr Andreyanov News: Signs long-term deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 10, 2025

Andreyanov agreed to terms on a five-year contract with CSKA Moscow (KHL) on Thursday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

According to Scheig, Andreyanov's deal includes a release clause after four seasons. That means the 18-year-old backstop could make the jump to North America around the 2029-30 campaign, which for goalies is right about when he would truly begin his development as an NHL netminder. In terms of fantasy, Andreyanov really only has value in terms of dynasty formats where you can make a long-term investment.

Pyotr Andreyanov
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now