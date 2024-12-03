Radek Faksa News: Manages assist Tuesday

Faksa recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Faksa has a goal and four helpers over his last nine contests. The 30-year-old set up Robert Thomas' empty-netter to seal this win. Faksa plays in a bottom-six role and typically won't have much consistency on offense -- his recent stretch of success is likely the exception rather than the rule. He's at seven points, 27 shots on net, 44 hits, 16 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 26 appearances this season. Considering he's reached the 20-point mark just twice in the last five campaigns, he's about 50-50 to do so in 2024-25, though he is currently on pace to achieve that level of production.