Radek Faksa News: Nets game-winner versus Calgary

Faksa scored his third goal of the season on two shots and went plus-1 in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Faksa potted the game-winning goal at 11:11 of the final frame. The left-shot forward made himself available in the slot and perfectly redirected Tyler Tucker's point shot past Dan Vladar. This was Faksa's first marker since he returned from a seven-game absence due to a lower-body injury. The 31-year-old has contributed three goals and five helpers through 33 appearances this season. Faksa's offensive output will likely remain limited so long as he's skating in a fourth-line role.