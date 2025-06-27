Menu
Radim Mrtka News: Big defender goes ninth at draft

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 27, 2025

Mrtka was the ninth overall pick by Buffalo in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Mrtka is a future second-pairing shutdown defender who blends a bit of Colton Parayko with a touch of Tyler Myers. He skates well for a defender who's already 6-foot-6, and his transition skills are strong. He defends well. His compete is excellent. And he can walk the line, although that won't be his job in the NHL. Mrtka is going to be a strong, 12-15 year NHL defender who'll hit 40 points a couple of times. And lift Lord Stanley as one of Buffalo's leaders that many times, too... that is if the team can get on track. His fantasy value will be dictated by your categories.

Radim Mrtka
Buffalo Sabres
