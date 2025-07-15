Menu
Radim Mrtka News: Secures entry-level deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 15, 2025

Mrtka agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Buffalo on Tuesday.

Mrtka was selected by the organization with the ninth-overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old blueliner should get a look during training camp this fall but figures to play the bulk of his minutes in juniors with WHL Seattle. With the Thunderbirds last year, the Czech native notched three goals and 32 helpers in 43 regular-season contests before adding another trio of helpers in six playoff appearances.

