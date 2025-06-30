Menu
Raivis Ansons headshot

Raivis Ansons News: Not being qualified

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 30, 2025 at 10:52am

Ansons will not receive a qualifying offer from the Penguins, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports Monday.

Ansons has played exclusively in the minors since being drafted by the Penguins in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. Injuries limited the 23-year-old winger to just nine games for AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last year. Given his lack of NHL experience, Ansons almost certainly will have to settle for a minor-league contract if he wants to continue his playing career.

