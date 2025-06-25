Reilly Smith News: Inks one-year contract
Smith signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Golden Knights on Wednesday, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.
Smith's new deal includes a no-trade clause, which was probably of particular importance in this case because Vegas traded Smith in June 2023, though the Golden Knights then reacquired him during the 2024-25 campaign. He had 13 goals and 40 points in 79 regular-season appearances between the Rangers and Vegas in 2024-25. The 34-year-old, who is taking a pay cut compared to his expiring three-year, $15 million contract, should provide solid value relative to his new cap hit while serving primarily on the third line.
