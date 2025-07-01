Riley Stillman News: Depth signing for Edmonton

Stillman signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Oilers on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.

Stillman made five regular-season appearances in 2024-25 with the Hurricanes, but he failed to record a point while averaging a mere 7:11 of ice time. The Oilers have far less defensive depth than his old team, but Stillman will likely spend a majority of 2025-26 with AHL Bakersfield. He has limited scoring upside after producing just nine points in 35 AHL regular-season contests last year.