Robby Fabbri headshot

Robby Fabbri News: Two points in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Fabbri produced a goal and an assist Sunday in a 5-3 win over Edmonton.

Fabbri tied the score at 3-3 late in the middle frame, and he set up Mason McTavish's empty-net goal to seal the win. Fabbri's resurgence in terms of offensive production in December has been night and day compared to his output over the first two months of the campaign. The left-shot winger has accumulated three goals and four helpers over eight appearances in December -- he had just two goals across 14 appearances between October and November. Fabbri has provided five goals and nine points through 22 appearances this season.

