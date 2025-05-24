Roope Hintz Injury: Status undetermined for Game 3

Hintz (lower leg) is awaiting test results to determine his availability for Sunday's Game 3 in Edmonton, per Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars.

Hintz was injured during Friday's 3-0 loss to the Oilers when Darnell Nurse slashed him in the third period. The 28-year-old Hintz needed to be helped off the ice after the incident. Hintz has five goals and 11 points across 15 playoff appearances this year. Wyatt Johnston might shift into the top six if Hintz is unavailable.