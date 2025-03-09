Fantasy Hockey
Roope Hintz headshot

Roope Hintz Injury: Won't play in Vancouver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2025 at 5:20pm

Hintz (face) will not be in the lineup Sunday against the Canucks, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

According to Heika, Hintz traveled back to Dallas after taking a puck to the face in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers, and the club will reassess his injury in the coming days. After Sunday's game, the Stars won't be in action until Friday against Winnipeg, so Hintz will have some time to recover ahead of that divisional matchup.

Roope Hintz
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
