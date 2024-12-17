Fantasy Hockey
Roope Hintz headshot

Roope Hintz News: Lights lamp twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Hintz scored two goals, one on the power play, in Monday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.

He pocketed the Stars' first and last tallies of the night, both from nearly identical spots on the edge of the faceoff circle to the left of Charlie Lindgren. Hintz is up to 13 goals on the season, and seven of them have come over his last 12 appearances, including three power-play markers. While he's thriving as a sniper, the 28-year-old isn't supplying his usual well-rounded offenses, managing only six assists in 29 contests this season.

