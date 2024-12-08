Roope Hintz News: Nets game-winner Sunday

Hintz scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

Hintz has scored in five of his last nine outings, though he had been held off the scoresheet in his last three games. His tally in the third period Sunday stood as the game-winner, his second such goal of 2024-25. He's at 11 goals, five assists, 61 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 26 contests overall. The Stars' top line hasn't been in top form, but all of Hintz, Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston are showing signs of turning things around heading into the middle section of the campaign.