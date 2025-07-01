Menu
Ryan Johnson News: Staying with Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

July 1, 2025

Johnson signed a three-year, $2.325 million contract with the Sabres on Tuesday.

The first year of Johnson's new deal is two-way, while the last two years are one-way, so that suggests the defenseman will see most of his playing time with AHL Rochester in 2025-26. The 23-year-old had two goals, 13 points and a plus-13 rating over 66 regular-season games with the Americans last season.

