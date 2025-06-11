Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Injury: Game-time call for Thursday

Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed) is expected to be a game-time decision for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals against Florida on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports Wednesday.

Nugent-Hopkins was also a game-time decision for Game 3 on Monday. He ended up playing, though he logged just 15:34 of ice time, which was his lightest workload since April 25. Nugent-Hopkins finished Monday's 6-1 loss to the Panthers with one shot, two hits and one block. If he can't play Thursday, then Jeff Skinner might draw back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the last three games.