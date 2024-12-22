Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Injury: Won't play Sunday

Nugent-Hopkins wasn't on the ice for warmups ahead of Sunday's game against Ottawa, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports, signaling that he won't suit up for an undisclosed reason.

Nugent-Hopkins had appeared in the Oilers' first 33 games of the season, racking up six goals, 12 assists, 16 blocked shots, 13 hits and 10 PIM while averaging 19:20 of ice time. It's unclear whether the 31-year-old is dealing with an injury that is preventing him from suiting up, but Derek Ryan will enter the lineup Sunday.