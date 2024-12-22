Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Injury: Won't play Sunday
Nugent-Hopkins wasn't on the ice for warmups ahead of Sunday's game against Ottawa, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports, signaling that he won't suit up for an undisclosed reason.
Nugent-Hopkins had appeared in the Oilers' first 33 games of the season, racking up six goals, 12 assists, 16 blocked shots, 13 hits and 10 PIM while averaging 19:20 of ice time. It's unclear whether the 31-year-old is dealing with an injury that is preventing him from suiting up, but Derek Ryan will enter the lineup Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now