Ryan Nugent-Hopkins News: Bulges twine in win

Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.

Nugent-Hopkins quickly stretched the Oilers' lead to 3-0 just 16 seconds into the third period, squashing the Penguins' chances of a comeback. This was his first goal of the campaign, and he's now gotten on the scoresheet in three straight games. The 31-year-old forward is at four points, 15 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through eight contests. Nugent-Hopkins' offense is reliant on the Oilers' power play, so fantasy managers will want to be patient with him as the team tries to jump-start its offense.