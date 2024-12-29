Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins headshot

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins News: Finds twine on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Nugent-Hopkins missed the last game prior to the holiday break due to an illness. He returned to his usual spot on the first line and first power-play unit, logging 22:24 of ice time, so there's no concern about his status moving forward. He has three goals and two assists over his last six outings, and he's up to 19 points (seven on the power play) with 70 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 34 contests this season.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now