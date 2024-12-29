Ryan Nugent-Hopkins News: Finds twine on power play

Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Nugent-Hopkins missed the last game prior to the holiday break due to an illness. He returned to his usual spot on the first line and first power-play unit, logging 22:24 of ice time, so there's no concern about his status moving forward. He has three goals and two assists over his last six outings, and he's up to 19 points (seven on the power play) with 70 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 34 contests this season.