Ryan O'Rourke News: Headed for free agency

O'Rourke didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Wild on Monday.

O'Rourke was selected by the Wild in the second round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft but has yet to make his NHL debut. While the 23-year-old blueliner showed some offensive upside in juniors, that hasn't translated to the AHL level yet -- he had just 12 points in 59 regular-season games last year.