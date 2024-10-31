Ryan Reaves News: Filling part-time role

Reaves was scratched for the third time in 11 games when he sat out Thursday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

The 37-year-old winger has been scratched in half of the Maple Leafs' wins. Reaves has been extremely limited in a fourth-line role, averaging 7:57 of ice time over eight appearances while adding 24 hits, six PIM and a minus-3 rating. He could still challenge Nicholas Robertson or Pontus Holmberg for a spot in the lineup, but both of those forwards offer better all-around play than an enforcer like Reaves.