Ryan Shea News: Returning versus Sabres

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Shea (upper body) will be in the lineup against Buffalo on Thursday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Shea will suit up for the first time since March 9 versus the Wild due to his upper-body injury. While head coach Mike Sullivan didn't specifically say who would be coming out of the lineup to make way for Shea, it seems likely that Ryan Graves will find himself relegated to the press box. For his part, Shea has notched two goals, three assists and 10 hits in 30 NHL games for the Pens while logging 16:55 of ice time.

