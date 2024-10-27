Sam Bennett News: Extends scoring streak Saturday

Bennett notched a goal, two penalty minutes, five hits and a blocked shot in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Bennett has been getting the job done on both sides of the puck of late, scoring in four consecutive contests but also racking up six penalty minutes, 14 shots, 13 hits and three blocked shots in that span. The 28-year-old center has been one of the most consistent players for the Panthers this season after cracking the scoresheet in eight of his 10 appearances this season, tallying seven goals and three assists to go along with 29 hits.