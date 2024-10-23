Sam Bennett News: Nets lone goal in loss

Bennett scored a goal on four shots, added four PIM and levied four hits in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Wild.

Bennett broke up Filip Gustavsson's shutout bid with a second-period tally, but that was all Florida could manage. The 28-year-old Bennett has been money early in the season with five goals and three assists over eight contests. He's also logged at least one shot on goal and one hit in each game, for a total of 30 shots and 23 hits. His role will decrease once Aleksander Barkov (lower body) returns, but contract-year Bennett looks to be good news for fantasy managers.