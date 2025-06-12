Sam Bennett News: Riding five-game point streak

Bennett notched an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and four PIM in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Bennett helped out on a Sam Reinhart tally at 19:40 of the third period, tying the game at 4-4 to force overtime. During his five-game point streak, Bennett has five goals and two assists. The 28-year-old is up to 14 goals, seven helpers, 63 shots on net, 99 hits, 46 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 21 playoff appearances.