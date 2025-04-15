Fantasy Hockey
Sam Colangelo headshot

Sam Colangelo News: Scores again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Colangelo scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

Colangelo has scored in consecutive games as he heats up again toward the end of the campaign. The 23-year-old is at 10 goals, 12 points, 41 shots on net, 66 hits, 17 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 31 appearances. He may be reassigned to AHL San Diego after Wednesday's game versus the Jets, but the Gulls aren't in the AHL playoffs, so he won't be getting much more playing time this season.

