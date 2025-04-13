Sam Colangelo News: Tallies in loss

Colangelo scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Colangelo ended a five-game point drought with his second-period tally. The 23-year-old has had some bursts of offense late in the season as he tries to make a positive impression, which could help him start 2025-26 in the NHL. The winger is at nine goals, two assists, 39 shots on net, 65 hits and a minus-5 rating across 30 appearances with the Ducks this season.