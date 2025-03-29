Sam Lafferty Injury: Won't play Saturday

Lafferty (groin) won't be in the lineup against the Flyers on Saturday, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Lafferty will miss his fourth straight game, and it's unclear if he will be ready to return versus Washington on Sunday. He has earned two goals, five points, 42 shots on net and 80 hits across 50 appearances this season. Due to Lafferty's absence, Isak Rosen will remain in Saturday's lineup.