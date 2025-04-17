Sam Morton News: First career goal is game-winner

Morton scored a goal and added four hits in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Morton made his NHL debut Thursday, and he scored at 6:05 of the third period to put the Flames ahead 2-0. That goal ultimately stood as the game-winner. This was a positive audition for Morton, who is a restricted free agent this summer. He's posted 45 points over 69 games with AHL Calgary. The undrafted forward could compete for a bottom-six job in training camp in the fall. He'll likely head back to the Wranglers for their playoff run to close out 2024-25.