Sam Reinhart headshot

Sam Reinhart Injury: Ruled out against Canes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Reinhart (lower body) will miss Game 4 versus Carolina on Monday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Prior to missing Game 3, Reinhart was struggling offensively with just three points in his last six outings while also registering a mere two shots in his last four contests. Both Evan Rodrigues and Jesper Boqvist will continue to serve in top-six roles with Reinhart unavailable. Reinhart would certainly benefit from some extra time off if his teammates can finalize the sweep over Carolina.

Sam Reinhart
Florida Panthers
