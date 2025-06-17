Sam Reinhart News: First playoff hattie delivers Cup
Reinhart scored four goals Tuesday in a 5-1 win over the Oilers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
It was his first playoff hat trick. Reinhart turned up the heat in the last four games, ripping off a four-game goal streak (seven) that included 10 points. The 29 year old finished in a three-way tie for the team lead in points with 23. Reinhart was second in goals to Conn Smythe winner, Sam Bennett.
