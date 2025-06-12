Sam Reinhart News: Forces overtime in Game 4

Reinhart scored a goal on four shots, added two assists and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Reinhart earned both helpers, including one on the power play, during a three-goal first period. His goal was clutch, tying the game at 4-4 at 19:40 of the third, but the Panthers came up short in the extra session. This was Reinhart's second multi-point effort in a row and his third in the last five games. He's up to six goals, 12 helpers, 58 shots on net, 36 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 19 playoff outings while occupying a top-line role.