Sam Reinhart News: Nets power-play goal in loss
Reinhart scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Devils.
Reinhart got the Panthers on the board in the second period, but that was their lone goal of the game. The 29-year-old is on an eight-game point streak, earning seven goals and five assists in that span. For the season, he's at 12 tallies, 24 points, 41 shots on net and a plus-12 rating across 16 appearances. Somehow, he's at a 29.3 shooting percentage, which is even higher than his 24.5 percent mark from 2023-24. Reinhart has the talent to carry an elite rate of efficiency, but there are plenty of concerns about sustainability for anything over 20 percent.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now