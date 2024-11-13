Sam Reinhart News: Nets power-play goal in loss

Reinhart scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Devils.

Reinhart got the Panthers on the board in the second period, but that was their lone goal of the game. The 29-year-old is on an eight-game point streak, earning seven goals and five assists in that span. For the season, he's at 12 tallies, 24 points, 41 shots on net and a plus-12 rating across 16 appearances. Somehow, he's at a 29.3 shooting percentage, which is even higher than his 24.5 percent mark from 2023-24. Reinhart has the talent to carry an elite rate of efficiency, but there are plenty of concerns about sustainability for anything over 20 percent.