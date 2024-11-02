Sam Reinhart News: Off to record start

Reinhart scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 4-2 win over Dallas as part of the NHL Global Series in Finland.

He's tied with Nico Hischier and Cole Caufield for the NHL lead with 10 goals. Reinhart has 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in 13 games, the fewest required to reach 20 points in Panthers history. And those 21 points tie him with Kirill Kaprizov for the league lead. Reinhart not only picked up where he left off after a career season last year, but his torrid pace suggests he could exceed it in 2024-25. His fantasy value is high and will increase when he and the Panthers start to deliver more with the man advantage. Only four of Reinhart's points have come on the power play.