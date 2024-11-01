Sam Reinhart News: Three points in win

Reinhart potted two goals and added an assist in Friday's 6-4 win over the Stars.

Reinhart registered an even strength and shorthanded goal after notching the primary helper on Aleksander Barkov's first-period tally. Reinhart added four shots, one block and a plus-3 rating in 17:36 of ice time. The right-shot winger is riding a four-game point streak consisting of four goals and three assists. Furthermore, the British Columbia native has been held off the scoresheet in just two games this season. Overall, he's generated nine goals, 10 assists and a plus-8 rating over 12 contests. Reinhart is in a three-way tie with Cale Makar and Mark Stone for the league lead in points with 19.