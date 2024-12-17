Sam Reinhart News: Two-point effort Monday

Reinhart scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.

After helping to set up Matthew Tkachuk in the final minute of the first period, Reinhart scored his own tally unassisted in the third on a spectacular individual effort -- he tipped an attempted Leon Draisaitl pass out of his own zone, raced down the ice to beat Mattias Ekholm to the puck, then banked it in off the back of Stuart Skinner from below the goal line. The goal was Reinhart's 20th of the season in only 32 games, tying him for third in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy with Brayden Point and behind only Draisatil (23) and Kirill Kaprizov (22).