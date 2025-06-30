Samuel Knazko News: Doesn't receive qualifying offer

Knazko didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Blue Jackets on Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Knazko played for AHL Cleveland during the 2024-25 season, racking up four goals, 12 assists and 14 PIM over 55 appearances. He's made just two NHL appearances during his career and will have to seek out a new deal ahead of the 2025-26 season.