Samuel Knazko News: Set to play for Slovakia at Worlds
Knazko will represent Slovakia at the 2025 IIHF World Championship.
Knazko spent the entire 2024-25 campaign with AHL Cleveland, and he recorded four goals and 12 assists over 55 appearances. This year's World Championship will mark the third time that the 22-year-old has suited up for Slovakia at Worlds. Over his last two appearances, he recorded three assists and two PIM across 15 appearances. Knazko was a third-round pick by Columbus in 2020, but he's made just two NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets during his career.
