Scott Mayfield News: Pots goal in win

Mayfield scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Mayfield gave the Islanders their first lead of the game just 14 ticks into the second period. The 32-year-old defenseman has taken on a massive role in November with the Islanders missing three of their regulars on the blue line, though it's mostly a defensive assignment. He's up to three points, 13 shots on net, 30 hits, 26 blocked shots, 15 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 17 contests and should see top-four minutes at least until Alexander Romanov (upper body) returns.