Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Hockey
Scott Perunovich headshot

Scott Perunovich News: Lands two-way deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 1, 2025

Perunovich inked a one-year, two-way contract with Utah on Tuesday, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Perunovich played in just 35 combined games for the Blues and Islanders last year in which he notched two goals and seven helpers. A change of scenery should do the Minnesota native some good, though he may have to spend some time in the minors this season, given the two-way nature of his new deal.

Scott Perunovich
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now