Scott Perunovich News: To become unrestricted free agent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 30, 2025 at 4:02pm

Perunovich was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Islanders on Monday and will become an unrestricted free agent, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

It looked like the Blues might have had something in Perunovich during his rookie season in 2023-24, when he posted 17 assists in 54 games. However, last year, he became a regular healthy scratch with the Blues, was traded to the Islanders and then ended the season as a regular healthy scratch in Long Island. Now, after being cut loose by New York, the 26-year-old will be looking for a new home in free agency to continue his career.

Scott Perunovich
 Free Agent
