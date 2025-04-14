Scott Ratzlaff News: Reassigned to AHL

Ratzlaff was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Monday.

Ratzlaff signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres in October, and he's spent the entire 2024-25 campaign with WHL Seattle. Over 49 regular-season appearances with the Thunderbirds, he went 23-19-4 with a 3.16 GAA and .910 save percentage. Now that the Thunderbirds have been eliminated from the playoffs, Ratzlaff will head to the AHL to close out the year.