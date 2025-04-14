Scott Ratzlaff News: Reassigned to AHL
Ratzlaff was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Monday.
Ratzlaff signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres in October, and he's spent the entire 2024-25 campaign with WHL Seattle. Over 49 regular-season appearances with the Thunderbirds, he went 23-19-4 with a 3.16 GAA and .910 save percentage. Now that the Thunderbirds have been eliminated from the playoffs, Ratzlaff will head to the AHL to close out the year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now