Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Scott Ratzlaff headshot

Scott Ratzlaff News: Reassigned to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Ratzlaff was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Monday.

Ratzlaff signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres in October, and he's spent the entire 2024-25 campaign with WHL Seattle. Over 49 regular-season appearances with the Thunderbirds, he went 23-19-4 with a 3.16 GAA and .910 save percentage. Now that the Thunderbirds have been eliminated from the playoffs, Ratzlaff will head to the AHL to close out the year.

Scott Ratzlaff
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now