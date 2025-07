Sabourin signed a one-year, two-way contract with Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Sabourin compiled 10 goals, 25 points and 111 PIM across 68 regular-season games with AHL San Jose in 2024-25. The 32-year-old forward has two goals, eight points and 58 PIM in 47 career NHL regular-season appearances. However, he will probably spend most, if not all, of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors.