Sean Kuraly News: Back to Boston

Kuraly signed a two-year, $3.7 million contract with the Bruins on Tuesday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Kuraly spent the last four years with Columbus after playing five seasons with the Bruins from 2016-17 to 2020-21. The Ohio native appeared in all 82 games with the Blue Jackets in 2024-25, having logged six goals, 17 points and 163 hits. The 32-year-old will contend for bottom-six minutes with Boston this coming campaign.