Sean Kuraly headshot

Sean Kuraly News: Tallies in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Kuraly scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Islanders.

Kuraly ended his 22-game goal drought in the season finale. The 32-year-old's 17 points in 82 games this season represented his lowest output during his four years with the Blue Jackets. He added 88 shots on net, 163 hits, 45 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a minus-4 rating. It's a bad time to have a poor year, as Kuraly is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Sean Kuraly
Columbus Blue Jackets
