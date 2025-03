Monahan (wrist) is expected to play Monday against the Islanders, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Monahan is trending towards rejoining the Blue Jackets after missing their last 28 games with a wrist sprain. The 30-year-old center should give Columbus a significant boost offensively -- Monahan logged 14 goals and 41 points in 41 games this season.