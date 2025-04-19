Semyon Varlamov Injury: Had knee procedure in December

Varlamov had a knee procedure in December and feels he will be ready for training camp in September, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports Saturday.

Varlamov last played Nov. 29, finishing the season with a 3-4-3 record, a 2.89 GAA and an .889 save percentage across 10 regular-season games in 2024-25. He hopes to start skating in June as he is still rehabbing his knee. The 36-year-old still has two years remaining on his four-year, $11 million contract signed in July of 2023.