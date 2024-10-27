Semyon Varlamov News: Crumbles in loss vs. Florida

Varmalov stopped 22 of 27 shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Panthers. The sixth goal was an empty-netter with 2:17 left in the third period.

This was far from the outing Varlamov would've wanted after not starting in the last two games. The 36-year-old veteran gave up six unanswered goals, including three in the final period, and he's having a woeful start to the campaign. Through four outings, Varlamov has gone 1-2-1 with a 3.72 GAA and a .854 save percentage, and both marks represent career-worst figures for him. Expect Ilya Sorokin to return to the Isles' crease for a matchup against the Ducks on Tuesday.