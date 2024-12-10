Fantasy Hockey
Sergei Bobrovsky headshot

Sergei Bobrovsky News: Decent in shootout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Bobrovsky allowed a goal on 18 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Kraken.

Bobrovsky didn't face a lot of traffic, but he was only beat on a Chandler Stephenson breakaway tally in the first period. The 36-year-old Bobrovsky has won his last two starts since returning to action following the birth of his second child, allowing just one goal in each of those wins. The goalie is on a four-game winning streak that has him up to a 13-5-1 record, 2.81 GAA and .896 save percentage through 19 outings overall. The Panthers' road trip continues Thursday in Vancouver.

