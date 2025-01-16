Sergei Bobrovsky News: Facing Red Wings

Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease versus Detroit on Thursday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Bobrovsky has struggled in his last two starts, going 0-1-1 while allowing eight goals on 47 shots. Overall, Bobrovsky is 18-10-2 with one shutout, a 2.78 GAA and an .899 save percentage. Bobrovsky had great success last season against the Red Wings, as he was 3-0-1 with a pair of shutouts, allowing only five goals on 94 shots (.947 save percentage). The Red Wings are averaging 2.86 goals per game in 2024-25, 23rd in the NHL.